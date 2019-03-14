TNR Gold Corp (CVE:TNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 68000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $7.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/tnr-gold-tnr-sets-new-12-month-high-at-0-04.html.

About TNR Gold (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project that consists of 108 claims covering an area of 6,993 hectares located in southwestern Alaska.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.