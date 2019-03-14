TNR Gold (TNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.04

TNR Gold Corp (CVE:TNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 68000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market cap of $7.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.67.
About TNR Gold (CVE:TNR)
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project that consists of 108 claims covering an area of 6,993 hectares located in southwestern Alaska.
