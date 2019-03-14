TokenClub Price Reaches $0.0368 (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One TokenClub token can now be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, FCoin and OKEx. In the last week, TokenClub has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. TokenClub has a total market cap of $17.73 million and approximately $90,173.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.55 or 0.16397379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00045863 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00001277 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

TokenClub Token Profile

TokenClub is a token. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, BigONE, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.