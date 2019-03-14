TokenPay (TPAY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $179,222.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00025970 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Liquid, Cryptopia and TOPBTC. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $16.21 million and approximately $179,222.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006363 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00014133 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00148635 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00002426 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00023204 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000087 BTC.

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 19,946,741 coins and its circulating supply is 15,900,129 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com.

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

