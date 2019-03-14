Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,863,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,171 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $92,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,982,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,982,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,742 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,697,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,369,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,744 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,739,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,232,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,944,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469,139 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.564 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.17%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

