Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYG. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYG stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

