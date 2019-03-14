Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 20,400 NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,322,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,860,548,000 after buying an additional 727,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,307,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,247,509,000 after buying an additional 378,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 21,265,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $168.62 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $131,491.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,443,583.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,805. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/townsquare-capital-llc-acquires-shares-of-20400-nvidia-co-nvda.html.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.