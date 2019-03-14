Townsquare Media (TSQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $108.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $102.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

TSQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

