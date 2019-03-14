Toyota Motor Corp (TM) Shares Sold by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM opened at $119.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52-week low of $111.12 and a 52-week high of $138.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $69.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.22 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

