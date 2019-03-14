Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Director Kathryn E. Falberg Sells 40,000 Shares

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $8,218,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,464.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TTD traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.18. The stock had a trading volume of 599,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,637. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $209.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 3.01.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.28. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $160.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,788,000 after acquiring an additional 414,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,007,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,788,000 after acquiring an additional 414,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,417,000 after acquiring an additional 111,859 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,026,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,226,000 after acquiring an additional 460,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,239,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,890,000 after acquiring an additional 643,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Trade Desk from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.95.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

