Traders Buy Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on weakness during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $294.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $256.55 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.99 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Advanced Micro Devices had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Advanced Micro Devices traded down ($0.11) for the day and closed at $23.38Specifically, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,409,375.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 35,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $609,469.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 617,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,706.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,584,950 shares of company stock valued at $832,024,691. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,893.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

