Traders Buy Crown (CCK) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $44.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.28 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Crown had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. Crown traded down ($0.10) for the day and closed at $54.65

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 57.46% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $6,902,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,155,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,828,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $532,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Crown by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

About Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

