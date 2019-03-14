Traders Buy iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $20.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $6.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.39 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares MSCI Australia ETF had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Australia ETF traded down ($0.14) for the day and closed at $21.31

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWA)

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

