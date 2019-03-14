Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,818 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,058% compared to the average daily volume of 157 call options.

In related news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $526,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $120,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,349. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 413,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $96.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

