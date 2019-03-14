Traders Purchase Large Volume of Synchronoss Technologies Put Options (SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,158 put options on the company. This is an increase of 881% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 6,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $50,938.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 14,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $116,779.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,907 shares of company stock worth $300,392 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $7,675,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Purchase Large Volume of Synchronoss Technologies Put Options (SNCR)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/traders-purchase-large-volume-of-synchronoss-technologies-put-options-sncr.html.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.