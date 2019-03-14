Traders Sell Shares of Caterpillar (CAT) on Strength (CAT)

Investors sold shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $73.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $126.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.43 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Caterpillar had the 27th highest net out-flow for the day. Caterpillar traded up $0.19 for the day and closed at $133.69

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.24.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $733,859,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Caterpillar by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Traders Sell Shares of Caterpillar (CAT) on Strength (CAT)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/traders-sell-shares-of-caterpillar-cat-on-strength-cat.html.

About Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.