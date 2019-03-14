Traders Sell Shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (AGG) on Strength (AGG)

Investors sold shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $101.50 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $202.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $101.48 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund traded up $0.20 for the day and closed at $107.64

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

WARNING: “Traders Sell Shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (AGG) on Strength (AGG)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/traders-sell-shares-of-ishares-barclays-aggregate-bond-fund-agg-on-strength-agg-2.html.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.