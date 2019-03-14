Traders Sell Visa (V) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) on strength during trading hours on Thursday following insider selling activity. $190.46 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $414.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $224.12 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Visa had the 2nd highest net out-flow for the day. Visa traded up $1.73 for the day and closed at $154.20Specifically, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $978,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,485 shares of company stock worth $14,568,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.23.

The company has a market cap of $304.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Visa by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

