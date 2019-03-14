Transcontinental (TCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.02

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$17.02 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 43613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.26.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$829.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$808.50 million.

In related news, Director François R. Roy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$51,240.

Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

