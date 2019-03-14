Travelzoo (TZOO) Insider Buys $78,060.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) insider Christian Alexander Smart bought 6,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $78,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,623.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christian Alexander Smart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 14th, Christian Alexander Smart acquired 700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $5,719.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $158.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Travelzoo’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 48,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 27.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TZOO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

