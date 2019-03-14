Truegame Price Down 11.3% This Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $765,620.00 and $51,120.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. During the last week, Truegame has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00380713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.01675071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00227170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004809 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

