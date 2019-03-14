Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $15.76 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,259 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.3% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total value of $1,333,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,716,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Argus raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.80.

NYSE UNH opened at $252.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $231.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $212.49 and a one year high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $15.76 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/trust-co-of-virginia-va-has-15-76-million-position-in-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh.html.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.