TTEC (TTEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get TTEC alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 30th.

Shares of TTEC opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. TTEC has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). TTEC had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $419.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.19 million. Analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $52,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 481.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.