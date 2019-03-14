TTM Technologies (TTMI) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $12.26 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Pereira sold 5,657 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $67,940.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,743 shares in the company, valued at $321,183.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Titterton sold 19,864 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $235,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,268 shares of company stock worth $384,360. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $18,327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,280,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,198,000 after acquiring an additional 760,892 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $11,215,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 662.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 578,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $6,955,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

