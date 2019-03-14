Tutor Perini Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a report issued on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TPC. MKM Partners set a $27.00 target price on Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. KeyCorp set a $24.00 target price on Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE:TPC opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $954.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $23.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 489,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.1% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 497,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $63,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,361.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $1,209,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,536,601 shares in the company, valued at $89,305,374.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

