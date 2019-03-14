Tutor Perini (TPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPC. MKM Partners set a $27.00 target price on Tutor Perini and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp set a $24.00 price objective on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,536,601 shares in the company, valued at $89,305,374.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $63,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,361.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 33,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,642,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 218,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 42,514 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at $2,480,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

