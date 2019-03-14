Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,963,373 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 15th total of 26,963,094 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,899,354 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $51.27.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Group raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

