Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Stake Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $64.44 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.16.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $513,409.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,233 shares of company stock worth $701,185. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

