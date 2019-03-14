U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post $115.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.43 million to $117.00 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $108.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $481.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.27 million to $488.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $513.26 million, with estimates ranging from $483.12 million to $531.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.70 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USPH. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.61 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.90.

Shares of USPH opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $129.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 3,150 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $335,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Regg E. Swanson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

