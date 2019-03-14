UBS Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (LEG) a €110.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €98.10 ($114.07) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.40 ($136.51) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.85 ($127.73).

LEG opened at €103.50 ($120.35) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

