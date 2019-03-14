UBS Group Raises Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Price Target to $350.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $310.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $265.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Nomura set a $305.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $315.44 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $199.15 and a 52-week high of $322.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,686,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,027,000 after buying an additional 109,978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,228,000 after acquiring an additional 675,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,993,000 after acquiring an additional 62,309 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 784,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after acquiring an additional 513,582 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

