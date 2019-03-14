Ukrproduct Group Ltd. (LON:UKR)’s share price was down 24.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.02 ($0.04). Approximately 236,422 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12,080% from the average daily volume of 1,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 658.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ukrproduct Group (UKR) Trading Down 24.5%” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/ukrproduct-group-ukr-trading-down-24-5.html.

About Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, and Distribution Services and Other. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ukrproduct Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ukrproduct Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.