Ukrproduct Group (UKR) Trading Down 24.5%

Ukrproduct Group Ltd. (LON:UKR)’s share price was down 24.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.02 ($0.04). Approximately 236,422 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12,080% from the average daily volume of 1,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 658.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08.
About Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR)
Ukrproduct Group Limited produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, and Distribution Services and Other. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.
Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Receive News & Ratings for Ukrproduct Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ukrproduct Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.