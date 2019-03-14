Ultra Clean (UCTT) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UCTT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.60.

UCTT stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $394.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $21.43.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $257.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.30 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $305,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,943.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

