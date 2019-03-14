Ultra Electronics (ULE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ultra Electronics to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,460 ($19.08) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,820 ($23.78) to GBX 1,759 ($22.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,671.13 ($21.84).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 1,587 ($20.74) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,763 ($23.04).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.