Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.58. Ultra Petroleum shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 6284 shares trading hands.

UPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1.00 price target on Ultra Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Ultra Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $273.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Petroleum Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 866,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 363,074 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 15,308,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after buying an additional 1,212,158 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,080,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 110,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 488,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 878,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 230,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL)

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

