Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will post $18.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $10.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $98.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.27 million to $127.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $206.36 million, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $257.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 35.26% and a negative net margin of 383.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RARE. BidaskClub lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARE traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.21. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

