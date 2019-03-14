UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 11,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $164,063.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,124 shares of company stock valued at $166,066. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 115 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.