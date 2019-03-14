United Services Automobile Association Acquires 7,928 Shares of McKesson Co. (MCK)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.07% of McKesson worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $946,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $117.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $160.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $56.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.27 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 27.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.99.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

