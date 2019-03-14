United Services Automobile Association Has $13.02 Million Position in Transocean LTD (RIG)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,876,078 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Transocean were worth $13,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Transocean in the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,161 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 103,241 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.66.

In other Transocean news, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 10,298 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $74,969.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 55,212 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $392,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,722 shares of company stock valued at $858,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIG opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.82. Transocean LTD has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.18 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 66.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

