United Services Automobile Association Has $13.85 Million Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 619,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,332 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,442,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 56,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $24.18 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

Shares of COG stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.62. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.51 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

