United Therapeutics (UTHR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen set a $106.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Shares of UTHR opened at $115.56 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $100.06 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.71). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $798,230.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $373,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,527 shares of company stock worth $11,695,041 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,816,000. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $852,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 510,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,230,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 32.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

