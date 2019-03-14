Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Holdings Boosted by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Uniti Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 850 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

