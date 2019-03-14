Unitil (UTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.45

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.45 and last traded at $55.23, with a volume of 186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.24.

UTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Unitil in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $822.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.10 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 66.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Unitil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

