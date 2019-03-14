Unity Biotechnology (UBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

UBX stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $374.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $24.56.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 87,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,851,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,618,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 416.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases.

