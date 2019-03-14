Upwork (UPWK) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) is one of 65 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Upwork to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork N/A N/A N/A Upwork Competitors -44.45% -2,660.88% -11.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upwork and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $202.55 million -$4.12 million -54.63 Upwork Competitors $1.27 billion $78.41 million -51.72

Upwork’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Upwork and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 2 3 0 2.60 Upwork Competitors 472 1987 2802 134 2.48

Upwork currently has a consensus price target of $22.20, suggesting a potential upside of 6.94%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 8.96%. Given Upwork’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Upwork rivals beat Upwork on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

