Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Insider Buys $14,030.00 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) insider Scott Melbye acquired 11,500 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $14,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Melbye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 7th, Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of Uranium Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $12,730.00.

UEC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,004. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,530,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 43,154 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,081,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 77,071 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,125,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after buying an additional 290,119 shares during the period.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

