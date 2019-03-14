Uranium Energy (UEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Uranium Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,826,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,149 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Uranium Energy worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

