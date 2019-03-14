Urban One (UONEK) vs. iHeartMedia (IHRTQ) Head-To-Head Review

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) and iHeartMedia (OTCMKTS:IHRTQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Urban One has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHeartMedia has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Urban One and iHeartMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban One 33.45% 85.34% 2.67% iHeartMedia 0.04% -0.02% 0.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urban One and iHeartMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban One $440.04 million 0.22 $111.88 million N/A N/A iHeartMedia $6.17 billion 0.02 -$393.89 million N/A N/A

Urban One has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iHeartMedia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Urban One and iHeartMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A iHeartMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Urban One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Urban One shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Urban One beats iHeartMedia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and/or operated 56 broadcast stations located in 15 urban markets. The Reach Media segment operates operate radio stations, including the Tom Joyner Morning Show; and other syndicated programming assets, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show, as well as Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment website; and operates other event related activities. The Digital segment is involved in online business, including the operation of Interactive One, an online platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment Websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company. It operates through three segments: iHeartMedia (iHM), Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas Outdoor), and International Outdoor Advertising (International Outdoor). The iHM segment offers radio broadcasting, digital online and mobile platforms and products, program syndication, entertainment, traffic and weather data distribution, and music research services; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 100 syndicated radio programs serving approximately 6,000 radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic and weather information through navigation systems, radio and television broadcast media, and wireless and Internet-based services; and curates, promotes, produces, and televises live music events for listeners and advertising partners. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 849 radio stations, which included 240 AM and 609 FM radio stations. The Americas Outdoor segment owns or operates display structures comprising printed and digital billboards, street furniture and transit displays, airport displays and wallscapes, and other spectaculars focusing on metropolitan areas. This segment owned or operated approximately 94,000 display structures. The International Outdoor segment owns or operates displays, such as street furniture, billboards, transit and retail displays, SmartBike programs, and other spectaculars in Asia and Europe. This segment owned and operated approximately 480,000 displays. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. On March 14, 2018 iHeartMedia, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

