US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Position Lowered by Spitfire Capital LLC

Spitfire Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,200 shares during the quarter. US Foods comprises 7.0% of Spitfire Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spitfire Capital LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in US Foods by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. US Foods Holding Corp has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $40.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 24,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $824,088.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $384,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on USFD. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

