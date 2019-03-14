US Xpress Enterprises (USX) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE: USX) is one of 13 public companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare US Xpress Enterprises to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for US Xpress Enterprises and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Xpress Enterprises 0 0 7 0 3.00 US Xpress Enterprises Competitors 150 687 631 49 2.38

US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 131.04%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 13.47%. Given US Xpress Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe US Xpress Enterprises is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio US Xpress Enterprises $1.80 billion $24.90 million 5.39 US Xpress Enterprises Competitors $2.78 billion $165.92 million 14.24

US Xpress Enterprises’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than US Xpress Enterprises. US Xpress Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of US Xpress Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Xpress Enterprises 1.38% 36.96% 5.87% US Xpress Enterprises Competitors 5.51% 18.98% 8.55%

Summary

US Xpress Enterprises rivals beat US Xpress Enterprises on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,800 tractors and approximately 16,000 trailers, including approximately 1,300 tractors provided by independent contractors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

