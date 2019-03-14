Uxin (UXIN) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $7.70 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.10 to $9.30 in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uxin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Uxin has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

